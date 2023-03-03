UTA suffers loss in final home game of regular season

The women’s basketball team (14-16, 8-10) likely felt a sense of déjà vu Thursday night. The Lady Mavericks once again were locked in a double overtime thriller on their home floor. On Feb. 16, that game ended with the team storming the court to celebrate a win.
There was a team storming the court at the end of Thursday’s game, but it was not UTA. Stephen F. Austin State University defeated UTA at College Park Center, 99-93, in the Lady Mavericks’ final home game of the season. For the second consecutive year, UTA ends its regular season with a home loss to a conference foe.
“We were in the same situation last year. We dropped one at home, and we gotta have some momentum,” head coach Shereka Wright said postgame. “We gotta have some fire in our belly to be able to go to Vegas and compete and take it one game at a time.”
Last season, UTA overcame its Senior Day loss and won the Sun Belt Championship, advancing to its third NCAA Tournament appearance in program history. Wright said it’s on the team’s veterans to lead as the Lady Mavericks prepare for the Western Athletic Conference Tournament.
The team honored five of its athletes, Starr Jacobs, Kayla White, De’Sha Benjamin, Jireh Washington and Shyia Smith, pregame as part of its Graduate Day program.
However, Wright also honored SFA’s lone graduate student, forward Aiyana Johnson. She also did this last year, Wright said.
“I don't care what everybody else does. I know for me, I'm going to do things the right way, and [Johnson] deserves to be honored,” she said. “Our fans deserve to salute her for what she's done. And she's going to go and do great things, and we will continue the tradition.”
Once the pregame ceremony ended, the game began, and both teams came out swinging. Neither team had a lead larger than nine throughout the game and there were 12 lead changes.
UTA came back from that nine-point deficit to tie the game at 69 with just under three minutes remaining as Jacobs found freshman guard Taleyah Jones cut to the basket for the game’s tying score.
Jacobs put on a show in her final game at College Park Center, amassing 34 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and three steals while playing the fourth quarter and both overtimes with four fouls, one shy of the amount necessary for disqualification.
“She's Player of the Year in the WAC, simple,” Wright said. “Probably the best mid-major player in the country.”
Jacobs ends the regular season with averages of 18.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game. She’s currently eighth in the nation in steals per game and is the only player in the conference to be top three in points and rebounds per game.
Benjamin also had one of the best games of her career, scoring a career-high 22 points and grabbing a career-high 12 rebounds.
She said postgame that she played well for her family, who traveled to the game. Benjamin’s mom doesn’t come down a lot, so she wanted to show out for her.
UTA had chances at the end of regulation and the first overtime to win the game, but Benjamin and White both missed three-point attempts.
“We have chances to win it, and we didn't,” Wright said. “And sometimes, that's what happens on nights like this.”
As the team looks to rebound like it did last season, Wright said she’s confident her team will go out there and compete. UTA has hung tough through its wins, and she said the Lady Mavericks are a dangerous team going into the tournament.
“They're resilient and they're tough and they get on my nerves half the time, but I love them. They’re mine,” Wright said about her team.
Benjamin said that the team took some time to connect, but they’re now there for each other. “We all love each other. We support each other. We just want to be there for each other every single night,” she said.
The Lady Mavericks will travel to Las Vegas to compete in the WAC Tournament. Their first game will be Monday. Time and opponent will be announced Friday.
@isaacappelt
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.