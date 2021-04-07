After a year of pandemic conditions, many student-athletes still face challenges that impact their collegiate sports. One of those challenges is keeping a positive state of mind as they prepare to compete while maintaining their grades throughout the semester.
Thirty-three percent of college students experience some symptoms of mental health conditions such as depression or anxiety, according to Athletes For Hope. While 30% of college students experiencing symptoms seek help, only 10% of college athletes do.
Junior Jade Bontke of the women’s track and field team said staying mentally prepared has been tough.
“Coming out of indoor season, we’re just now getting back into things,” Bontke said. “It’s just been hard to stay on top of things.”
Student-athletes have a lot on their plates, from handling school work to staying on top of practices, which can be mentally exhausting when combined. But for Bontke, having head coach John Sauerhage by her side has been helpful.
“Coach Sauerhage is someone that’s always reminding us to stay on top of our school work, and he’s always encouraging us in our workouts,” Bontke said. “He’s always there for us when we need him.”
Since the start of the spring season, UTA softball has been in full swing with over 20 games played. For junior pitcher Laura Henriksen and sophomore outfielder Jadyn Erickson, the importance of mental health plays a key role on and off the field.
“It is really important to be mentally there, during practice, during games, during film sessions, because without it you would not perform the way you probably should,” Henriksen said.
Erickson, who is from Iowa, said one way COVID-19 has affected her is that she has to rely on technology to contact her parents.
“With COVID and everything, it’s been tough this year to talk to them and actually be able to see them in person,” Erickson said. “Technology does help a lot with FaceTime, so I talk to my mom pretty much every day when she is home.”
Henriksen, a California native, said it is difficult being away from home as her parents can’t come and support her at games. But they still manage to support her from afar, and she uses technology to communicate with her parents back home.
“You want your family to come watch and support you, but my parents are really good at supporting me from afar,” she said. “They’ll watch the games when they can online, and they’ll always text me after the games and tell me that they’re proud of me.”
Mentally preparing for games can be a struggle for these athletes. Henriksen said this is particularly important as a pitcher.
“I’ve been in both situations where I have been mentally prepared and I haven’t, and it definitely affects my performance,” she said. “Being mentally prepared is something that pitchers definitely have to have.”
Prior to practices or games, softball head coach Peejay Brun has the team do a quick focus meditation to prepare.
“Coach Brun has us do a lot of mental stuff to get us prepared for pressure situations, but focus meditation is probably my favorite mental thing that we do,” Erickson said.
Playing at a collegiate level may seem scary for many young student-athletes, but Henriksen recommends student-athletes talk to their coaches, teammates and others who may understand what they are going through.
“Having that social support with your coaches and your teammates and your coaching staff is just really important, to know that you’re not the only one going through these mental issues,” she said. “Getting advice from them and just having that support from all of them really helps.”
@ed_t0var
