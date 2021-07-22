UTA student-athletes, coaches express what it means to be able to watch the Olympics again

After a year filled with trials and tribulations, people are able to say four words again:
“The Olympics are back!”
Originally scheduled for last year, the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics started Wednesday, with softball and soccer being the first sports played.
The Opening Ceremony will be held Friday, and the games will run through Aug. 8.
To catch the events live, tune into NBC, USA, CNBC, NBC Golf Channel, the NBC Sports app or on NBCOlympics.com.
With the games returning, some fans reminisced on the pain and disappointment they felt when the games were officially postponed in 2020.
Fans like Mavericks senior guard David Azore felt it was for the greater good that the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics didn’t take place.
“It definitely sucked because it’s obviously always good basketball when the Olympics comes around,” Azore said. “It was [Kobe Bryant] going, gone, middle of a pandemic. It was probably in everyone's best interest that it didn’t happen.”
Kimber Cortemelia, senior infielder for the UTA softball team, also felt the disappointment of the games being postponed.
She was disappointed for the athletes who were prepared to play in 2020 and gave up a year of eligibility to compete with their respective national teams.
Cortemelia is looking forward to watching this year's Olympics. Her main focus will be on gymnastics and the return of softball.
Softball is making its highly anticipated return to the Olympics for the first time since 2008.
One of the teams that will have Cortemelia’s attention is the Mexico National Team because Nicole Mendes, her former travel ball teammate, made the team.
Another name to watch closely during this Olympic season is Emil Blomberg, UTA track and field alumnus, who will represent Sweden this summer.
Blomberg will make his Olympic debut in the 3000-meter steeplechase at the Olympics.
John Sauerhage, UTA track and field head coach, was able to coach Blomberg during his four-year career as a Maverick.
“For [Blomberg] to make the Olympic team in the steeplechase for Sweden is really special,” Sauerhage said.
UTA has a rich history of having athletes appear in the Olympics. Blomberg will be the 13th Maverick to compete in the Olympics and the ninth from the track and field program.
Having athletes like Blomberg represent UTA at the Olympics is important, Sauerhage said.
Sauerhage believes it shows that the UTA track and field program is world-class. Despite the size of the athletics program, it’s still possible for athletes’ dreams to come true, he said.
@JayRod003
