UTA sports teams warm up for spring season as winter break closes out

As students return from winter break, UTA sports are entering the spring semester in full swing. The women’s and men’s basketball, track and field, and men’s tennis teams will all compete this week.
Here is the schedule from Jan. 17-22.
Basketball
The men’s and women’s basketball teams will play two conference games this week. The men’s basketball team will play one home game and one road game while the women’s basketball team will play two games on the road.
The men’s basketball team plays at 7 p.m. Thursday against UT Rio Grande Valley University at College Park Center. Their next matchup is 6 p.m. Saturday against Abilene Christian University in Abilene, Texas.
The women’s basketball team plays at 6:30 p.m. Thursday against UT Rio Grande Valley University in Edinburg, Texas. Their next matchup is 2 p.m. Saturday against Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, Texas.
Tennis
The men’s tennis team will play Friday against the University of New Mexico and Saturday against Gonzaga University in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Track and Field
The men’s and women’s track and field teams will compete on Saturday at the JD Martin Invitational in Norman, Oklahoma for the indoor season.
