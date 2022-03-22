UTA sports secure victories over spring break

While students were busy recuperating and rejuvenating, UTA’s athletes were hard at work, representing the university in games, matches and meets across multiple sports.
Here’s what you missed over spring break, outside of the basketball programs.
Baseball
The baseball team (6-13, 0-3) finished their nonconference series this week and competed in their first Sun Belt series over the weekend.
The week began with a three-game trip to University of the Incarnate Word. The Mavericks would be outscored 31-6 in the series.
UTA rebounded well against Abilene Christian University on Tuesday, earning a commanding 14-2 win. Five Mavericks had two hits in the game and junior pitcher Cade Winquest struck out seven batters in four innings for the second consecutive appearance.
Conference play began this weekend with the Mavericks dropping all three games to the University of South Alabama, while giving up double-digit runs in all three games.
The Mavericks will return to action today at 7 p.m. inside Globe Life Field against Dallas Baptist University.
Softball
The softball team (11-11, 3-3) earned a win over a nationally ranked opponent this week, defeating No. 11 Oklahoma State University 3-1 on Wednesday.
The Lady Mavericks picked up a nonconference win Tuesday against the University of the Incarnate Word 11-5.
Conference play began this week for UTA, as the University of South Alabama swept the Lady Mavericks in a three-game series.
UTA responded and finished the week with a three-game sweep of their own against Coastal Carolina University.
The Lady Mavericks are on a five-game winning streak, led by senior third baseman Meagan Smith, who batted .500 in the winning streak with two home runs and nine RBIs.
They will play again at 6 p.m. tomorrow against Northwestern State University.
Tennis
The men’s tennis team (11-8, 0-2) and the women’s tennis team (14-1, 3-0) picked up wins this week.
The men’s team defeated Rice University 4-2 on March 12 and Lamar University on March 13, 5-2.
UTA suffered a pair of 4-3 losses to No. 38 University of Louisiana at Lafayette and Coastal Carolina to begin conference play in the Sun Belt.
The women’s team continued their hot start to the season, defeating Appalachian State University 4-0 on March 18 and securing a 4-2 victory over Coastal Carolina. They have won their last five matches and have not lost a Sun Belt Conference match since April 20, 2019.
Both teams will be in action this weekend, with the men’s playing at 1 p.m. Friday against Georgia State University and the women’s playing at 10 a.m. the following day against University of South Alabama.
Golf
The men’s golf team had one of their most impressive performances in years, placing third place at the Grand Canyon Invitational.
Senior Kyle Cox claimed first place with an 11-under and collected his second-career victory. He had four birdies in the final round to propel him to victory.
The team as a whole shot 13-under and senior Caleb Hicks earned a top-10 finish, shooting 3-under on the tournament.
The women’s team competed at Houston Baptist University’s Husky Invitational. They finished in 12th place, while improving their team total by eight shots on the second day.
Graduate student Madigan Murray and junior Heidrun Hlynsdottir led the Lady Mavericks with top-35 finishes.
The women’s team will return to competition to play April 11 through 12 in the Oral Roberts University Spring Invitational in Broken Arrow, Okla.
Track and Field
The track and field team sent three representatives to the NCAA Indoor Championships on March 11 and 12 at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Ala.
Senior multis Jade Bontke competed in the pentathlon and placed 13th.
Senior multis Lucas Van Klaveren competed in the heptathlon, placing 10th in the 1000-meter, 11th in the pole vault at 4.86 and 15th in the 60-meter hurdles at 8.38.
Graduate high jumper Bryson DeBerry made his return to the national championships placing ninth overall in the high jump.
The Mavericks’ performances earned them top recognition, with DeBerry, Bontke and Van Klaveren all being named U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Americans.
UTA will return to the track tomorrow at the Texas Relays, hosted by the University of Texas at Austin.
@isaacappelt @N_Utsey1 @TheJakeWilis
sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.