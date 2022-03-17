UTA softball upsets No. 11 seed Oklahoma State University

The softball team (8-11, 0-3) upset No.11 Oklahoma State University 3-1 on Wednesday at Allan Saxe Field.

One run is the least amount the team has given up since Feb. 19 against the University of Southeastern Louisiana.

Oklahoma State University only made four hits, the second least UTA has suffered this season.

Before the game, The Mavericks had not beaten a Top 25 opponent at Allan Saxe Field since defeating the Cowgirls 2-1 on April 3, 2019.

Freshman pitcher Jessica Adams pitched a complete game while giving up four hits and one earned run.

The Mavericks started the game slow with zero hits in the first inning but picked up two of their three runs in the second.

The Cowgirls got a home run in third, but Adams gave up two hits for the remainder of the game.

The Mavericks received great offense from senior first baseman Meagan Smith, who had two RBIs on the day, including a home run. This put her at a team-high five on the season.

Smith is up to 11 RBIs this season, the second-most on the team.

The Mavericks will look to extend their win streak to three against Coastal Carolina University at 6 p.m. Friday at Allan Saxe Field.

