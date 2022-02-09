The Lady Mavericks will return to the field Feb. 11. The softball team is coming off a 17-34 record in the 2021 season and going 1-2 in the Sun Belt tournament.
They released their schedule for the 2022 season over the winter break.
UTA will play in three tournaments, beginning with the Aggie Classic hosted by Texas A&M University in College Station on Feb. 11-13.
Their first opponent will be Western Kentucky University on Feb. 11 at 10 a.m., followed by facing Texas A&M at 5 p.m. Both teams are in the Rating Percentage Index top 50, which is a great test for the Lady Mavericks, head coach Peejay Brun said.
The team will participate in three other nonconference tournaments with the Troy Cox Invitational in Las Cruces, New Mexico, from Feb. 17-19, the Cowgirl Classic in Lake Charles, Louisiana, from Feb. 25-27, and the 3rd Boerner Invitational at Allan Saxe Field from March 4-6.
Graduate third baseman KJ Murphy is coming off all-conference and all-region accolades last season where she hit a .405 batting average, the fifth highest in UTA history.
On offense, Brun said the team has added more power to the lineup than she’s had in her five seasons at UTA. She noted senior infielder Meagan Smith’s hitting power.
“That girl has more power than I’ve ever seen on this field,” Brun said.
She said freshman outfielder Haley Mountain swings like a big power hitter and plays fast for her 5’6” height.
“She’s so fast and aggressive that sometimes I have to remind myself that she is just a freshman,” Brun said.
She said defensively, UTA has more speed and arm strength at all positions.
Junior outfielder Reagan Hukill said she feels honored about her leadership role after finishing second on the team in home runs and hits last year.
“I just hope that I am a person that they can look up to and someone that they can talk to and understand more about UTA softball,” Hukill said.
Hukill started 75 games over the past two seasons and collected 57 hits. During that time, she has recorded 139 putouts and one error.
Brun said Hukill has become a good leader in the outfield and helped all of the younger ones grow to be better players.
The key behind her success has been repetitions and building confidence in the field, Hukill said.
In the 2019 and 2021 seasons, the Mavericks were one run away from beating the University of Texas at Austin. Senior pitcher Laura Henriksen said she’s really excited to get back and play against them.
“I am the oldest on the pitching staff right now by a lot, and I feel like my experience that I’ve got in the past three years is really going to help me with leading the pitching staff,” Henriksen said.
She has appeared in 46 games and is coming off a career-high 18 strikeouts in 58.2 innings pitched in 2021.
Henriksen said she wants to see freshman pitcher Jessica Adams play.
“She’s done very well in practice, and I’m hoping that she will have a key role in the pitching rotation for us this year,” she said.
Adams is a National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American out of high school and holds the record for the most pitching wins and strikeouts at Bryan High School.
“I’m just excited to play, and I’m just excited that it’s kind of sorta going to be a little more normal than last year,” Hukill said.
