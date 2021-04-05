UTA softball sweeps University of Louisiana Monroe

The softball team (11-20, 4-5) completed a three-game sweep on the road this weekend versus the University of Louisiana Monroe, securing a four-game winning streak.
Game 1: UTA 7, Louisiana Monroe 0
Senior pitcher JoJo Valencia powered her way to a five-inning, seven strikeout performance, earning her second win of the season.
After three scoreless innings, the Mavericks offense scored four runs in the fourth inning and plated three more runs in the fifth to cruise to a 7-0 victory.
Sophomore outfielder Reagan Hukill led the UTA offense, going 2-4 at the plate and driving in three runs.
Game 2: UTA 11, Louisiana Monroe 1
The Mavericks offense exploded in the first inning, jumping ahead of the Warhawks with a ten-run first inning. The success of the offense forced the Warhawks to use four different pitchers in the opening frame.
Senior third baseman KJ Murphy finished the game going 3-3, including a two-run home run that opened up the scoring in the ten-run first inning.
Hukill added a home run in the second inning, her fifth of the season, finishing her day at the plate going 2-3.
Game 3: UTA 10, Louisiana Monroe 6
UTA batters started off hot again, producing four runs in the first inning and never trailing in the game, finishing the three-game sweep.
The Warhawks answered back with three runs in the bottom of the second, cutting into the Mavericks lead 4-3.
UTA plated three runs in both the fourth and fifth to reach double figure scoring for the second time in the series, pulling away from the Warhawks.
Senior infielder Madison Miller led the offense, finishing 2-3 with three runs batted in and increasing her season batting average to .269.
Junior pitcher Allie Gardiner pitched five innings out of the bullpen, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out three batters to pick up her third win of the season.
The softball team will be back in action hosting UT-Austin at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Allan Saxe Field.
@estradasports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.