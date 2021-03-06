UTA softball suffers sixth consecutive loss of the season in 8-2 match against Iowa State University

Cyclone: a system of winds rotating inward to an area of low atmospheric pressure.
That’s what hit the softball team (1-9) as they lost their sixth game in a row, this time against Iowa State University 8-2 at Allan Saxe Field on Friday night.
The Mavericks earned an early 1-0 lead as junior catcher Sophie Wideman drove in sophomore outfielder Jadyn Erickson on a fielder’s choice.
The Cyclones stormed back in the second inning, scoring six runs and taking a commanding 6-1 lead off a three-run homerun from freshman outfielder Milaysia Ochoa.
The Maverick bats continued to be silenced as they were held scoreless in the second inning.
Both teams were held scoreless in the third inning, but the long night for UTA was not over.
The Cyclones continued to tack on runs in the fourth and fifth innings, bringing the lead up 8-1, while the Mavericks couldn’t find a pulse offensively.
After a scoreless sixth and seventh inning for Iowa State, the Mavericks had one last opportunity to get back in the game.
The damage, however, was too great, and UTA was only able to score one run in the seventh inning. UTA went on to lose 8-2, ending the night on three straight ground outs.
Sophomore pitcher Kenedy Hines was the losing pitcher as she finished with 3.2 IP, allowed two runs on four hits and walked five batters.
The softball team will be back in action at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Allan Saxe Field to host Missouri State University in the third game of the 2nd Boerner Invitational.
@estradasports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.