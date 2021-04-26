UTA softball suffers a three-game sweep against Coastal Carolina over the weekend

The softball team (14-28, 7-10) finished a long weekend after suffering a three-game sweep at the hands of Coastal Carolina University.
Game 1: Coastal Carolina 8, UTA 5
The Mavericks ended the top of the first inning with a 1-0 lead thanks to an error by the Coastal Carolina defense. With the lead, senior pitcher JoJo Valencia took the circle and pitched two scoreless innings to begin the day.
The lead didn’t last long for the Mavericks with the Chanticleers scoring six runs in the bottom of the third inning. Valencia was taken out after pitching 2.2 innings and allowing six runs off three hits.
UTA cut the lead down to three runs when sophomore outfielder Reagan Hukill responded with a two-run double in the fourth inning cutting the deficit 6-3.
After Coastal Carolina answered with a run in the bottom of the fourth inning, senior third baseman KJ Murphy plated two runs in the fifth inning off a double to center field, bringing the lead down to 7-5.
The Mavericks’ comeback fell short when Coastal Carolina put another run on the board in the bottom of the sixth inning, stretching their lead to 8-5 and eventually winning the game.
Game 2: Coastal Carolina 6, UTA 1
The UTA offense stranded 11 base runners in game two, leaving the bases loaded twice.
The first opportunity came in the top of the first inning after Coastal Carolina walked three straight batters and the Mavericks couldn’t bring one across home plate.
With the bases loaded, the next two batters struck out and sophomore pitcher Kenedy Hines grounded out to third base ending the first inning threat.
Coastal Carolina didn’t make the same mistake as the Mavericks. They notched three runs in the first inning and added a run in both the second and third innings, taking a 5-0 lead.
The Mavericks left the bases loaded in the top of the fourth, this time with two outs, after Hukill struck out.
The Chanticleers were up 6-0 by the time UTA scored its first run of the game, but it wasn’t enough as Coastal Carolina won game two and officially won the series.
Game 3: Coastal Carolina 5, UTA 2
Hukill’s performance carried the Mavericks offensively, going 2-4 and driving in two runs on two singles, but her bat was not enough as the Mavericks dropped the third game in the series.
The Mavericks bats collected 12 hits, but Hukill was the lone batter to drive in a run, while the offense stranded 10 batters in the game.
UTA carried a 2-1 lead into the fourth inning before Coastal Carolina jumped ahead with a two-run fourth inning. The Chanticleers added two more runs in the sixth inning to increase their lead 5-2.
From the pitcher’s circle, Valencia collected her second loss of the series after pitching 3.1 innings and allowing three runs off four hits.
The softball team will be back at home for a three-game series against Appalachian State University at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Allan Saxe Field.
@sportsestrada
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.