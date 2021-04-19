UTA softball splits doubleheader against the University of South Alabama

Senior first baseman Aileen Garcia prepares for a play during a game against Texas A&M-University Corpus Christi on March 4 at Allan Saxe Field.

The softball team (14-24, 7-7) had to wait an extra day to start their series against the University of South Alabama after inclement weather canceled Saturday’s doubleheader, forcing it to move to Sunday.

Game 1: South Alabama 3, UT Arlington 1

The South Alabama offense started the first game scoring one run in each of the first three innings to take a 3-0 lead.

It wasn’t until the top of the fourth inning that the Mavericks scored their lone run of the game, with senior infielder KJ Murphy smacking a solo home run to center field, cutting the deficit to two runs.

Jaguars freshman pitcher Olivia Lackie struck out nine Mavericks batters from the circle and is sitting 13th in the nation with 156 punchouts for the season.

Game 2: UT Arlington 7, South Alabama 4

After a scoreless first inning, the Mavericks offense plated three runs in the second inning and followed it up with four runs in the fifth inning, capped off by a three-run home run from senior infielder Aileen Garcia.

The Jaguars mounted a late-inning rally, hitting a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning and scoring one more run in the sixth, cutting the Mavericks lead 7-4.

Senior pitcher JoJo Valencia got the call from the bullpen in the sixth inning and shut down the Jaguars’ bats, collecting five straight outs to earn her first save of the season.

UTA will stay on the road and face Oklahoma State University at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Cowgirl Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

