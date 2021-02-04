UTA softball releases schedule for 2021 season

The UTA softball team celebrates as senior shortstop Whitney Walton reaches home plate during the game against Rutgers University on Feb. 21 at Allan Saxe Field.

The softball team released its spring season schedule, which consists of 53 games and includes five opponents currently ranked in the USA Today and NFCA Coaches Top 25.

UTA will see it’s first piece of action against Baylor University on Feb. 17 in Waco, Texas.

The Mavericks will play at home two days later Feb. 19 against Abilene Christian University at Allan Saxe Field, before starting the Maverick Classic later that day at 5:30 p.m. against the University of Arkansas.

UTA will then be on the road to compete in the UTSA Classic from Feb. 26 to 28, before coming home to host the 2nd Boerner Invitational from March 4 to 7.

The Mavericks will head to Norman, Oklahoma, on March 10 to face the University of Oklahoma before starting up conference play against Troy University on March 13 to 14 at Allan Saxe Field.

UTA will also compete in the Bevo Classic hosted by the University of Texas at Austin on March 26.

The Mavericks will host both the Longhorns on April 7 and the Bears on April 28 at Allan Saxe Field before ending the season in a three-game series against Texas State University on May 6 to 8.

The Sun Belt Conference tournament will begin on May 12 and end on May 16.

Spectators will not be allowed to watch the softball team play this season at Allan Saxe Field due to COVID-19 and space constraints. ESPN+ will livestream the games and UTAMavs.com will audio broadcast them.

