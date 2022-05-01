The softball team (22-22, 12-12) lost its last road series of the regular season against Appalachian State University over the weekend.
The weekend series would mark the Mavericks’ last road series before joining the Western Athletic Conference in July.
UTA lost the first game of the series 7-6 and the second game 7-2 before winning the third game 4-1.
In UTA’s first of two games Friday, they recorded a series-high six runs, tying the most they have scored against the Mountaineers since 2019.
The Mavericks struggled to find offense early, not getting a hit until the third inning.
They scored three runs in the third and fifth inning to take a 6-0 lead, led by graduate third baseman KJ Murphy hitting a two-run home run and an RBI single.
The Mountaineers responded with two runs in the fifth and five in the sixth to take a 7-6 lead.
The five runs in the sixth are the most the Lady Mavericks have given up in a single inning since giving up eight to Georgia State University on April 9.
UTA struggled with offense the next game, scoring just two runs, tying for the third least in a game on the season.
The seven runs the Mavericks gave up marked the third straight game they gave up five or more.
The Mavericks get their lone win in the third and final game of the series.
Freshman pitchers Jessica Adams and Morgan Max split time at the mound for the Mavericks, giving up four hits each.
Max got the start, picking up her fourth win on the season and the lone three strikeouts UTA had in the game.
The majority of the Maverick’s offense came in the third inning, as senior third baseman Kimber Cortemelia hit a three-run home run to expand the Mavericks’ lead to 4-0.
UTA will look ahead to their last regular-season Sun Belt Conference series against Texas State University, starting at 6 p.m. Friday at Allan Saxe Field.
