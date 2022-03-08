UTA softball loses 2-0 to Stephen F. Austin State University in midweek game

Senior first baseman Meagan Smith fields the ball during a game against Stephen F. Austin State University on March 8 at Allan Saxe Field. Smith led the team with five putouts.

The softball team (6-8) lost to Stephen F. Austin State University 2-0 on Tuesday at Allan Saxe Field.

It was the 94th overall meeting with the Lumberjacks, their former Southland Conference foes. Prior to the game, UTA had not lost at Allan Saxe Field to Stephen F. Austin since 2008.

It marked the team's first game since Feb. 26. The game scheduled for March 2 was postponed due to a non-COVID-19-related illness.

The Mavericks came into the matchup looking to extend their winning streak to a season-high three games.

Softball gloves sit at the feet of players while listening to the national anthem during game against Stephen F. Austin State University on March 8 at Allan Saxe Field. UTA holds the lead, 56-36, vs Stephen F. Austin all time.

 

In the first inning, the Mavericks were held hitless, giving up a two-run home run.

UTA remained hitless through the top of the seventh inning with their lone hit coming from graduate catcher Courtney Ogle.

The Mavericks had runners on first and second but were unable to score either. 

Their performance marked the first time since the second game against Texas A&M University that they did not have multiple hits.

It marked the third game this season the Mavericks were held without a run and the first game since Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi on Feb. 12.

Senior first baseman Meagan Smith hits the ball during a game against Stephen F. Austin State University on March 8 at Allan Saxe Field. Smith has recorded 13 hits at this point in the season.

Freshman pitcher Jessica Adams controlled the mound today, pitching a complete game, while striking out a career-high six hitters.

The Mavericks look to get back on track at 6 p.m. on Tuesday against the University of South Alabama in their Sun Belt Conference opener at Allan Saxe Field.

