UTA softball leaves Aggie Classic winless

The softball team (0-4) was held to two runs in a winless weekend at the Aggie Classic, hosted by Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas.
UTA dropped both games to Texas A&M 9-0 on Friday and 9-1 on Sunday, as well as losing to Western Kentucky University 3-1 and Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi 2-0.
The Mavericks’ two runs over their first four games was the lowest output to start a season in 14 years, when they scored one run in four games in 2008.
Senior infielder Megan Smith and freshman pitcher Morgan Max were the lone players to collect RBIs for the Mavericks.
Texas A&M and Western Kentucky both came into this weekend ranked in the top 50 nationally, while UTA slotted in at No. 117.
Graduate third baseman KJ Murphy continued her consistent hitting from last season. Coming off a year where she hit .405, she secured a hit in four of her 10 at-bats this past weekend.
The most efficient pitching performance came from freshman pitcher Jessica Adams. She pitched all eight innings in the loss to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and didn’t allow any runs in the first seven innings.
UTA will look to pick up their first win this season at 5 p.m. Wednesday against the University of Texas at El Paso.
@isaacappelt
sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
