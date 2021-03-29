UTA softball goes 3-2 at Bevo Classic in Austin

The softball team (7-20) finished an exciting weekend of games, going 3-2 at the Bevo Classic in Austin.
Game 1: UTA 12, UT-San Antonio 1
The softball team jumped ahead early with a three-run first inning and never looked back, holding the lead the rest of the game against UT-San Antonio. The Mavericks’ bats exploded for eight runs in the fifth inning to earn a run-rule victory.
Sophomore pitcher Kenedy Hines pitched five innings of four-hit, one-run ball to earn the victory in the circle.
Senior infielder Madison Miller and senior first baseman Aileen Garcia both connected for home runs in the Mavericks’ fifth inning.
Game 2: UT-Austin 2, UTA 1
The softball team fell in walk-off fashion on a squeeze play by UT-Austin in the bottom of the seventh inning.
The Mavericks pitching duo of junior Laura Henriksen and senior JoJo Valencia held the dangerous Longhorns offense to two runs.
The softball team managed to get two base hits for the game and went down in order in five of the seven innings.
Longhorns sophomore pitcher Shea O’Leary went the full seven innings and struck out nine Mavericks batters.
Game 3: UTA 5, South Dakota 0
After four scoreless innings, the Mavericks offense broke through and scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth against the University of South Dakota. That’s all the pitching staff needed as they shut out the South Dakota batters.
Freshman pitcher Gracie Bumpurs pitched five scoreless innings before junior pitcher Allie Gardiner came in from the bullpen and pitched two scoreless innings of her own to complete the shutout performance from the pitching staff.
The softball team’s offense tacked on three insurance runs in the sixth inning, finishing with 10 hits in the game.
Senior infielder KJ Murphy led the offense, going 3-4 at the plate with two runs batted in.
Game 4: UTA 6, South Dakota 1
Valencia pitched a complete game, giving up one run on two hits and leading the Mavericks to a victory over South Dakota.
After trailing 1-0 in the second inning, the softball team plated four runs in the third inning, giving Valencia the run support to earn her first victory of the season.
Miller led the softball team’s offense going 2-4 at the plate and driving in two runs batted in. Freshman infielder Jessica Carreon also went 2-4 with a run batted in.
Game 5: UT-Austin 9, UTA 1
The Longhorns used a four-run third inning to take control of a 1-1 game en route to a 9-1 run rule victory.
The softball team’s offense managed a single run in the top of the third inning on an RBI double by sophomore outfielder Jadyn Erickson.
Hines took the loss in the circle, allowing three runs in two innings of work.
Erickson reached base on all three of her plate appearances, finishing with two hits and a walk.
The softball team hits the road to face Sam Houston State University at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Huntsville, Texas.
