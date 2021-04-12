The softball team (13-22, 6-6) won their second consecutive conference series, downing the visiting Georgia State University Panthers two games to one.
Game 1: Georgia State 2, UTA 0
The softball team was held scoreless in a 2-0 defeat to the visiting Panthers.
The offense didn’t collect their first hit until senior infielder KJ Murphy singled to center field in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Murphy stole second base in an attempt to start a late inning rally, but with two outs the rally failed, and freshman infielder Raegan Edwards struck out to end the inning.
Without any run support from her team, senior pitcher JoJo Valencia’s complete game was unable to make a difference in the end.
Game 2: UTA 7, Georgia State 2
Coming off a game where no runs were scored and their first hit came in the sixth inning, the Mavericks’ bats came alive early, with the team scoring five runs in the first inning.
Senior infielder Aileen Garcia opened up the Mavericks’ scoring with a first-inning two-run double, and the offense drove Georgia State’s starting pitcher out of the game after capturing only one out.
Junior pitcher Laura Henriksen collected the victory from the pitcher’s circle after pitching three scoreless innings, giving up two hits.
Game 3: UTA 3, Georgia State 1
Murphy stood focused waiting on the pitcher to make a mistake, and as soon as the ball was thrown, she knew it was a chance for her to get a big hit. Seconds later, the ball cleared the left field wall.
“I was already 2-2 in the game, and I probably wasn’t going to get a lot,” Murphy said. “The first chance you get that there’s a mistake, you have to take advantage of it.”
Murphy’s fifth inning solo home run extended the Mavericks’ lead to 3-1 and eventually gave them the win. She finished the game going 3-3 at the plate, increasing her batting average to .398 on the season.
Henriksen started in the circle for the Mavericks and completed three innings, giving up one run off three hits and striking out two batters.
Valencia entered in relief in the fourth inning and pitched three innings, allowing two hits and striking out two batters to pick up the win, her third of the season.
The Panthers earned their first conference win of the season after defeating the Mavericks in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday but were unable to keep that trend going, losing the final two games of the series.
“Right now, we know that we have to keep scratching away to get ourselves in that top three or four slot for the end of the season,” head coach Peejay Brun said. “Taking a series from Georgia State that is a competitive team, I think was really important.”
Brun also had a little extra incentive to win Sunday, with her family that flew in from Hawaii in attendance.
“Me being so far away, I always love having my family here,” Brun said. “We’re a softball family, so it’s exciting just to know that they're here and we can share the moments together.”
The Mavericks will be back in action against the University of North Texas on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Allan Saxe Field.
