UTA softball gets run-ruled by UT-Austin, breaking a four-game winning streak

The third time was not the charm for the softball team, falling 12-0 to UT-Austin by run-rule Wednesday night at Allan Saxe Field.
The Longhorns swept the scheduled three games against UTA this season and extended their winning streak over the Mavericks to 19 games. All time, the Mavericks are 2-26 against the flagship school’s softball team, with their last victory coming in a 4-3 win in 2001.
UT-Austin snapped the Mavericks’ four-game winning streak and extended their own winning streak to 11 games.
The Longhorns offense entered the mid-week contest ranked in the top 10 nationally in both batting average and run scoring. They left Wednesday night’s contest with no doubt about their offensive prowess.
After collecting five consecutive outs to start the game, junior pitcher Laura Henriksen gave up five hits and a walk, resulting in four Longhorn runs before coming out of the game.
Henriksen entered back into the game in the fifth inning and finished the night pitching 2.2 innings, allowing four earned runs on seven hits.
The Mavericks bullpen didn’t fare much better, giving up a combined seven runs, and UTA pitching staff allowed the Longhorns to collect 14 total hits, including four homeruns.
UTA offense collected four total hits in the contest and did not have a base runner reach third base until sophomore pitcher Kenedy Hines did so in the fifth inning.
The softball team returns to action on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Allan Saxe Field for game one of a doubleheader against Georgia State University.
