UTA softball stumbled with a 11-2 loss to Troy University’s solid hitting in its conference opener Friday at Allan Saxe Field.
The Mavericks surrendered 14 hits while only recording two hits all night. Despite pitching changes for UTA, pitchers freshman Kenedy Hines, senior JoJo Valencia or freshman Abby McKeown could not stop the Trojan onslaught at bat.
After three scoreless innings, Troy lit up the ballpark by scoring a trio of runs in each of the next three consecutive innings. In the fourth, Troy’s sophomore designated hitter Kaylee Chapman singled to score two of the Trojans’ three runs that inning.
Head coach Peejay Brun said the coaching staff could’ve prepared the team better, and when things got rocky, the Mavericks realized they didn’t have the right game plan to counteract Troy’s offense.
Troy’s fifth inning saw the Trojans hit a two-run home run courtesy of freshman outfielder Jade Sinness and a solo home run by senior outfielder Brooke Echols. Sinness hit her second home run in the sixth inning, a three-run scoring play that put the Trojans up 9-0.
The Mavericks finally responded with a two-run home run of their own, thanks to senior catcher Reagan Wright. However, two more Trojan runs in the seventh inning killed off the ball game.
Brun said despite the bad start to league play, it’s only the beginning, and they will have plenty of time to recover and find the right rhythm to play.
UTA will continue its series against the Trojans at 1 p.m. Saturday and at noon Sunday at Allan Saxe Field.
@_julio_vega
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.