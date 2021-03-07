UTA softball ends 2nd Boerner Invitational with 2-0 victory against the University of North Texas

The 2nd Boerner Invitational, named after Melissa Boerner, a former captain for the UTA softball team that died in a car accident, came to an end with the softball team (3-10) defeating the University of North Texas 2-0 Sunday at Allan Saxe Field.
UTA was led by sophomore pitcher Kenedy Hines, who was on a mean streak, pitching 6.2 innings, allowing only four hits and striking out five batters to earn her first win of the season.
“She’s a good pitcher,” said head coach Peejay Brun. “She's a little deceiving because of her size and stuff, and she just did an awesome job controlling the strike zone.”
Both teams were held scoreless in the first two innings, with both pitchers dueling it out.
The Mean Green threatened the Mavericks in the top of the third inning with a runner in scoring position and two outs.
A shot to left field from North Texas looked like it was going to score the runner, but sophomore outfielder Jadyn Erickson layed out toward the left field line, catching the ball to end the inning.
“It really takes pressure off yourself,” Hines said. “When your defense has your back, it makes everything easier.”
After another scoreless inning for the Mavericks in the bottom of the third, Hines went back out in the top of the fourth and pitched a 1-2-3 inning.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Mavericks had the opportunity to score first with two runners in the scoring position and one out. Stepping up to the plate for UTA was senior infielder Aileen Garcia, who displayed her experience, dropping down a bunt that scored two runs and giving UTA the lead.
“I have confidence in [Garcia]. She’s done it before in the past,” Brun said. “There was just an eye contact that we made, that I knew she was feeling really, really confident in wanting to do it.”
That was all the run support the UTA pitching staff needed as Hines was sent back out and continued to throw a shutout. She was replaced by junior pitcher Allie Gardiner in the top of the seventh inning with two outs.
Gardiner finished off the game facing one batter to collect the final out.
The softball team will be back in action at 6 p.m. Wednesday against the University of Oklahoma at Marita Hynes Field in Norman, Oklahoma.
@sportsestrada
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.