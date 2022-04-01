UTA softball earns seventh victory against the University of Louisiana at Monroe this season

The Allan Saxe Field scoreboard was bright with blue and orange confetti.
As the team huddled around one another in right field, a golden Mavericks chain sat at first base.
The chain represents joy, excitement and a sense of accomplishment after hitting a home run, graduate catcher Morgan Rios said. On Friday, she was the last one to wear it.
It was different for her, as her dad made the chain for the team to celebrate when they knocked one over the fence, she said. She did, helping UTA secure the win.
The softball team (13-14, 4-6) defeated the University of Louisiana at Monroe, 3-2 in 10 innings on Friday.
With the win, UTA has won seven of their last eight games against the Warhawks, including the last four at Allan Saxe Field.
Louisiana-Monroe scored the first run with an RBI sacrifice fly from junior first baseman Kennedy Johnson.
Louisiana-Monroe would add another run off a UTA error, taking a two-run lead in the top of the fourth inning.
UTA struggled to find offense, failing to earn a run until the bottom of the fifth inning.
Graduate third baseman KJ Murphy hit a double into right center field, leading to two RBIs and junior shortstop Jadyn Erickson and sophomore second baseman Jessica Carreon scoring.
The score from UTA gave the crowd much-needed energy, creating momentum for the game.
Freshman pitcher Jessica Adams pitched a complete 10-inning game, the first of her career. She earned her team-leading 50th strikeout in the third inning.
“It’s nice to have a pitcher that is starting to pick up a lot of those strikeouts for us because it helps the defense out a lot,” head coach Peejay Brun said.
She said Adams is a good pitcher, and she has been impressed with her maturity throughout the season.
With the game still tied 2-2 at the end of the seventh inning, Brun said she saw her team’s resilience firsthand.
“I almost felt the dugout getting even more and more pumped up,” she said.
During the extra innings, UTA struggled to find offense, with their lone hit coming from a walk-off home run from Rios in the bottom of the 10th inning.
“I wasn’t so much focusing on the outcome. It was more of the process during that event,” Rios said.
Rios was a bright spot for the offense, getting a team-high three hits on the game, tying her season-high.
The Mavericks look to continue their success at 2 p.m on Saturday in game two of the series.
