UTA softball drops two of three weekend games against Georgia State University

The softball team (16-17, 7-8) dropped two of their three games last weekend against Georgia State University.
The Mavericks fell below .500 in Sun Belt Conference play and are tied for sixth in conference competition.
Freshman pitcher Jessica Adams continued her consistent play with pitching all seven innings, giving up one run.
It is the 10th time Adams has pitched seven or more innings in a game. UTA has won six games, when she reached that mark.
The offense was efficient throughout the game, with the Mavericks having six players earn at least one hit.
Graduate third baseman KJ Murphy and freshman left fielder Aaliyah White paced the team with two hits each.
Senior first baseman Meagan Smith’s performance was highlighted with hitting her team-high seventh home run on the season in the second inning.
Game 2: Georgia State 11, UTA 5
The Panthers got out to an early lead that they would not relinquish. Sophomore pitcher Gracie Bumpurs gave up eight runs in the second inning.
The Mavericks attempted a comeback in the top of the sixth inning with an RBI double from graduate student catcher Courtney Ogle and a three-run home run from Morgan Rios, graduate senior designated player.
Georgia State responded in the bottom half with a three-run home run to fend UTA away.
Eleven runs are the most the Mavericks have given up in a Sun Belt Conference game in 2022.
Game 3: Georgia State 8, UTA 7
The Panthers scored the first three runs of the game with the Mavericks being no-hit through the first three innings.
UTA tied the game in the fourth with an RBI sacrifice fly from senior right fielder Amber Langston and a two-RBI triple from freshman center fielder Haley Mountain.
The Mavericks added four more in the next inning, with Smith and Rios hitting their second home runs of the series.
Georgia State would score the game’s final five runs, including a walk-off RBI single in the eighth inning.
The Mavericks will return to the field against Abilene Christian University at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Abilene, Texas.
@D_Tineo4, @N_Utsey1
sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
