Photos: Mavericks stumble against Troy University 11-2 (copy)

Senior first baseman Aileen Garcia hits the ball during the game against Troy University on March 6 at Allan Saxe Field. The women's softball team lost to the Trojans 11-2.

 Jesus Ayala

A walk-off home run at the hands of junior KJ Murphy gave the softball team (10-13, 1-1) its first conference victory against Troy University 2-1 on Saturday at Allan Saxe Field.

Prior to hitting her first home run of the season, Murphy said she took a deep breath, focused in on the pitch and stuck to her game plan.

The Mavericks previously fell to the Trojans 11-2 in their conference opener Friday.

UTA got on the scoreboard early after a RBI double from senior infielder Whitney Walton allowed sophomore infielder Kimber Cortemelia to score from first base.

In the top of the fourth inning, Troy sophomore Kelly Horne hit a homerun to left center field that tied the game 1-1.

Head coach Peejay Brun said she was a little uneasy as the game remained close, knowing Troy is capable of an offensive attack at any time.

“It's still a little scary because they can hit the ball well; they can go deep in the circle with all their pitchers,” Brun said. “To be able to come back and win and in that fashion against them. It's a great feeling.”

Junior Randi Phillips (2-4) pitched the entire game, compiling three strikeouts to earn her second win of the season.

It was Phillips’ first game back after missing a couple of weeks because of an illness.

Brun said the team prepared strategically after Troy scored 11 runs in the previous game against UTA on Friday.

“We had a meeting before the game, just talking about the game plan and our strategies,” Brun said. “I just want us to continue, on the offensive side; attack and in the circle, if those guys are hitting their spots, I think we'll have a really good game tomorrow.”

After two games, both teams have split wins this weekend. The series-clinching game between UTA and Troy will be played at noon Sunday at Allan Saxe Field.

@OlmedoAEO

sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don't steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.
