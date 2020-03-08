The softball team (11-13, 2-1) took the series finale against Troy University 7-3 on a windy Sunday at Allan Saxe Field.
After not being in the starting lineup in the series opener Friday, junior K.J. Murphy continued her hot hitting streak for the second consecutive game. Murphy hit the walk-off home run that evened the series Saturday.
On Sunday, Murphy finished the game with four RBI, including a three-run home run that gave UTA a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning.
“She was struggling a little bit before this weekend, which is why I didn't have her in the lineup on Friday,” head coach Peejay Brun said. “I talked to her a little bit about some things Friday night and she made those adjustments, and as you can see, her bat is on fire right now.”
After Troy tied the game 3-3 in the fifth inning, the Mavericks responded with three more runs to regain the lead.
“It was great that we could string a couple hits together there at the end and really put ourselves on top to secure the win,” senior catcher Reagan Wright said.
Offensively, UTA saw all four of Troy’s pitchers on the mound, while the Mavericks had three pitchers see action.
Freshman Kenedy Hines pitched four innings, allowing four hits and two runs before being relieved by senior JoJo Valencia in the top of the fifth. Valencia pitched one inning until sophomore Allie Gardiner — who leads the team with 27 strikeouts — finished the game for the Mavericks.
Going into the game, Brun said she told all of the pitchers on the team to be ready to play.
“I actually told them, ‘If I got to use four pitchers, I'll go to four.’ I didn’t care,” Brun said. “I was going to do whatever I had to do to win the game, and I liked it because the staff bought into it.”
Despite the windy conditions throughout the series, UTA managed to score a total of 11 runs in its three games against Troy. Brun said the team projects what kind of hits work better against high-wind conditions.
“When the wind’s blowing in, we focus more on hitting more line drives and hard ground balls,” Brun said. “We were able to cut down the pop-ups over these last three days but especially yesterday, and that's what helped us in the long run.”
This is the first Sun Belt Conference series win for the Mavericks. UTA will now host a midweek game against Western Kentucky University at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Allan Saxe Field.
