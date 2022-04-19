UTA softball breaks 11-game home winning streak against Baylor University

A plethora of pink shirts filled the dugout as the softball team took the field to face Baylor University.
The Mavericks wore colored shirts as part of the Strike Out Cancer game, promoting beating breast cancer and showing awareness.
The Mavericks (20-18, 10-8) fell to the Bears in nine innings 2-1 Tuesday at Allan Saxe Field.
The loss snapped an 11-game home winning streak, dating back to March 16 against Oklahoma State University.
In their last game against Baylor, UTA had 12 runs and 14 hits. Baylor limited UTA to its lowest scoring total since March 30 against Sam Houston State University.
UTA's lone run came in the bottom of the first inning off an RBI single from graduate catcher Morgan Rios, scoring sophomore second baseman Jessica Carreon.
Freshman pitcher Morgan Max earned the start on the mound for the Mavericks. It ended up being Max’s second-longest appearance of her season.
Max struck out three batters on the mound and gave up two hits in the game before UTA made a pitching change to freshman pitcher Jessica Adams in the third inning.
UTA's pitching and defense gave up two runs, marking their fifth straight game giving up five or less. "I think the defense did a phenomenal job," head coach PeeJay Brun said.
Brun specifically pointed out freshman shortstop Kaylee Cavazos, who earned her eighth career start.
The game would go into extra innings with the score tied at one.
Coming into the game, UTA was 1-2 in games that went extra innings.
The two teams failed to score in the eighth inning, before Baylor hit a home run in the top of the ninth inning.
UTA could not respond, getting just one baserunner on with a single from senior first baseman Meagan Smith.
"I really think we're playing good ball,” Brun said. “We just got to continue to do that and see where it takes us.”
UTA will turn their attention to conference play for the rest of the season, as they travel to face Troy University in a three-game series starting at 6 p.m. Friday.
