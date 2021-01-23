A day after coming off what head coach Chris Ogden said “was as bad of a game he had ever been a part of,” the Mavericks bounced back to end a two-game losing streak.
The men’s basketball team (8-8, 4-4) defeated the University of Arkansas at Little Rock 66-61 at College Park Center on Saturday in a close game.
“Really proud of our guys, really proud of the guys responding,” Ogden said. “We’re still coming together as a team. This isn’t our best basketball yet, but we’re just continuing to find out what works for us.”
This was UTA’s first win over the Trojans this season. Both teams are now tied once again with a 4-4 record in conference play.
Ogden said this win will not define the season, but the team can use it as a launching point. Nevertheless, Ogden said he knew how hard his team played to get the win.
“It’s a big win for us, it's a big win,” Ogden said. ”If you saw our locker room, our guys knew it, and they knew how hard they competed.”
Coming on to the floor, the Mavericks looked determined to get off to a good start, and they did. UTA started with a 19-9 lead within the first 10 minutes of the half.
UTA never trailed in the first half and led 36-26 by halftime. This was the first time the Mavericks led at half in this series. They ended the first half shooting 45.2% from the field.
Junior forward Jordan Phillips led the team with 11 points, two rebounds and two assists at the half, while sophomore guard Sam Griffin was right behind him with 10 points and three rebounds.
The Mavericks started the second half off going 0-7 from the field, allowing the Trojans to cut the UTA lead down to single digits.
UTA eventually found its pace, but Little Rock kept it competitive, holding UTA to a single-digit lead for most of the final period. Little Rock’s efforts were not enough as the Mavericks took the win.
Phillips ended the game with a double-double scoring 16 points, 10 rebounds and added two assists, while Griffin ended the game as the team’s leading scorer with 17 points, three rebounds and two assists.
Ogden was impressed with the junior forward’s performance along with the rest of the team.
“Jordan with a double-double I thought was incredible,” Ogden said. “Played with a lot of confidence and rebounded the basketball, which was really big for us.”
Phillips said the message for the next series is to stay the course. The team knows they are good enough to win.
“We just have to come out with a different mind-set, you know, just be more aggressive,” Phillips said.
UTA will be on the road for their next series to face Arkansas State University in a two-game series starting at 6 p.m. on Friday at First National Bank Arena.
@JayRod003
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.