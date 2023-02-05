UTA snaps Sam Houston State University's winning streak during weekend game

In a week that saw the Arlington area frozen with ice, the exact opposite could be said for the men’s basketball team Saturday.
The men’s basketball team (8-15, 3-7) defeated Sam Houston State University on Saturday at College Park Center, 70-58. Sam Houston came into the game on a five-game winning streak and ranked second in the Western Athletic Conference’s new seeding system.
The Mavericks upped their accuracy, shooting 54%, a season high for the team. UTA also connected on 44% of its three point attempts.
After the team’s last game, a 74-66 home loss to California Baptist University, head coach Greg Young emphasized improving on their defense. In Saturday’s game against Sam Houston, the Mavericks held the Bearkats to 32.8% from the field, and held Sam Houston nearly 18 points below their season average of 75.6 points per game.
The Mavs started off slow in the first half, as the Bearkats had the lead for the majority of the first 12 minutes. However, after back to back layups from sophomore forward Montez Young Jr gave UTA a 22-21 lead, the Mavericks started getting their heads in the game.
The Mavericks used a 28-7 run to go up 46-28 at halftime. Thirteen of UTA’s 17 made baskets in the first half came from assists.
“We played with confidence,” Young said. “The blessing of the ice situation this past week with an off day was we got some practice time.”
Freshman guard Chendall Weaver put together another impressive performance, scoring a career-high 21 points.
“I just want to thank my teammates for passing me the ball and getting me open, and GY for executing plays to look for me knowing that I am on a roll,” Weaver said.
Weaver spoke of what it meant for Coach Young to trust him in late-game situations as he came up with a huge bucket late in the fourth quarter.
“It means a lot,” Weaver said. “Knowing that I am a freshman, knowing that I got a big role, I gotta live up to it, and it means a lot that he trusts me.”
The Mavericks will look to continue winning as they face Tarleton State University at 4 p.m. Monday at College Park Center. The game against Tarleton was rescheduled from Wednesday as there had been inclement weather in the Arlington area.
@N_Utsey1
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.