UTA selects new Athletics director

UTA announced Jon Fagg as its next Athletics director Tuesday. He will begin his tenure Aug. 1, one month after UTA rejoins the Western Athletic Conference.
Fagg will be responsible for all aspects of the Athletics department, from fundraising, strategic planning and budgeting to NCAA compliance, personal management and sports management, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. He will also provide strategic leadership through the department’s 15 NCAA Division I athletic programs and collaborate with the community and campus to promote UTA Athletics.
Throughout its history, the Athletics department has won 129 conference championships, participated in 77 NCAA tournaments, produced more than 150 All-Americans and claimed three national championships, according to a UTA press release.
"UT Arlington has both a strong tradition of success and tremendous potential for growth, especially as it moves to a new conference," Fagg said in the release.
Fagg has been at the University of Arkansas since 2008. He has assisted the vice chancellor and Athletics director in the department’s daily administration and provided oversight of its NCAA compliance program; academic support; student-athlete development; and name, image and likeness units, according to UTA’s press release.
He has also been serving as a sports administrator for their football, swimming and diving programs.
In March, President Jennifer Cowley announced a national search for the position after current Athletics director Jim Baker announced his retirement in February. The search committee was chaired by Shelby Boseman, chief legal officer and university attorney, and included faculty, staff, student-athletes and other university stakeholders, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
"Jon brings comprehensive experience to this role, with a proven record of overseeing compliance, sports administration and development efforts at different universities," Boseman said in the press release.
Baker, who will officially retire Sept. 1, started his tenure in 2012 and saw UTA win 24 conference championships and make 13 NCAA Tournament appearances. In their recent season, the Lady Mavericks won their first Sun Belt Conference championship and advanced to their third NCAA Tournament in program history.
Although Fagg will be in office before Baker’s departure, Baker will only assist with the transition and help the new director understand the department and university.
In his current role, Fagg was key in hiring Eric Musselman, current Arkansas men’s basketball head coach, who led the Razorbacks to consecutive Elite Eight appearances in the NCAA Tournament.
“He's certainly been at places that have been very successful and knows how to get those benchmarks taken care of,” said Russell Warren, UTA Athletics deputy director.
Since the end of summer 2020, the Razorbacks have won 18 Southeastern Conference Championships — 10 in 2020-2021 and eight in 2021-2022 — almost double any other Southeastern Conference member.
“There's the old adage, ‘To be successful, you need to know what success looks like.’ And so he's been around a lot of success,” Boseman said.
Outside of athletics, Fagg took a role in overseeing Arkansas student-athletes earning at least a 3.0 GPA for 25 straight semesters. The student-athletes earned an 85% graduation success rate, 15% higher since Fagg’s tenure began in Fayetteville.
Prior to his tenure at Arkansas, he spent four and a half years at North Carolina State serving as an assistant Athletics director before being promoted to associate Athletics director.
"It's an exciting time to join the Maverick family, and I'm looking forward to the challenges and opportunities of leading the Athletics program to even greater heights,” Fagg said in the press release.
UTA will introduce Fagg at a news conference in the College Park Center on Monday, June 20, at 1 p.m.
