UTA’s softball team earns first win of the season but follows with four losses in UTSA Invitational

The softball team (1-7) finished 1-4 at the UTSA Classic at Roadrunner Field in San Antonio.
The Mavericks faced the likes of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, the University of Kansas and the University of Texas-San Antonio. The team's lone win came against Corpus Christi on day one.
Game 1: UTA 9, Corpus Christi 7
After two scoreless innings, the Mavericks scored twice in the top of the third inning on a throwing error by the Islanders to take a 2-0 lead.
In the fourth inning, senior catcher Courtney Ogle hit a homerun to increase the Mavericks’ lead 3-0.
The Mavericks used a five-run fifth inning headlined by a three-run homerun from junior catcher Sophie Wideman to increase their lead 8-0.
The Islanders got on the board in the fifth cutting the Mavericks lead 8-1. The teams traded runs in the sixth inning and headed to the final frame with the Mavericks leading 9-2.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Islanders rallied, scoring five runs. The comeback bid fell short with sophomore pitcher Kenedy Hines ending the game and earning her first save of the season.
Freshman pitcher Gracie Bumpurs earned her first win of the season and finished with 5.2 innings pitched, allowing two runs off five hits and captured three strikeouts in the 9-7 victory.
Game 2: Kansas 11, UTA 4
The first inning ended with both teams being tied at 1-1, with senior infielder Madison Miller busting the game open with a two-run homerun in the second inning, giving UTA a 3-1 lead.
The Mavericks’ lead didn’t last long with the Jayhawks scoring six-runs in the third inning to take the lead back at 7-3. The teams traded runs again in the fourth inning, the Jayhawks continued to lead 8-4.
Two scoreless innings ensued, and the Jayhawks added three insurance runs in the top of the seventh inning to take an 11-4 lead and go on to win the game.
Hines was given the loss, pitching 2.1 innings, while allowing four earned runs on four hits.
Game 3: Corpus Christi 12, UTA 8
The Islanders scored in each of the first three innings to take a 5-0 lead.
The Mavericks were able to get on the board in the bottom of the third inning off a two-run single off the bat of junior infielder Kimber Cortemelia, cutting the Islander lead down to 5-2.
UTA continued to cut into the Islander lead scoring a run in the fourth inning and tacked four more runs in the bottom of the fifth, highlighted by a three-run homerun from senior infielder Aileen Garcia to take a 7-5 lead.
The Islanders used a four-run sixth inning to regain a 9-7 lead.
Senior infielder KJ Murphy’s RBI double in the sixth inning cut the Islander’s lead down to one and the teams headed to the final frame with the Islanders leading 9-8.
Three runs were added by the Islanders in the seventh inning to stay ahead 12-8. The Mavericks went down in order in the seventh, ending the game.
Game 4: San Antonio 9, UTA 1
The scoring started with a solo homerun from sophomore outfielder Reagan Hukill in the top of the second inning, giving the Mavericks a 1-0 lead.
From that point on, the Roadrunners took control of the game scoring five runs in the third inning taking a 5-1 lead.
Both teams were shutout in the fourth inning, but the Roadrunners scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning taking a 9-1 lead. With the Roadrunners being up eight runs, the mercy rule was put to use.
Bumpurs took the loss and finished with 4.1 innings pitched, gave up eight runs on 13 hits and struck out two batters.
Game 5: Kansas 10, UTA 8
Both teams were held scoreless in the first two innings, it wasn’t until the third inning that a series of errors scored three Maverick runners and a Wideman RBI single gave them a 4-0 lead.
The Jayhawks responded in the bottom of the third putting three runs on the board cutting the UTA lead down to a single run at 4-3.
An Ogle RBI single in the top of the fourth inning increased the UTA lead 5-3, before Kansas exploded in the fourth inning scoring seven runs to take a 10-5 lead.
After a scoreless fifth inning, Murphy brought in a runner on a single, inching UTA closer to Kansas 10-6 after six innings.
Sophomore infielder Lindsey Franklin hit a two-out two-run single cutting the Jayhawks lead 10-8 in the top of the seventh. The rally ended with Ogle flying out to left field.
Junior pitcher Laura Henriksen took the loss for the Mavericks and completed 3.1 innings in the circle, allowed three runs on five hits and walked two.
The softball team will be back in action in the 2nd Boerner Invitational against Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi starting at 7 p.m. Thursday at Allan Saxe Field.
