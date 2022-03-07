UTA rides pitching shutout to 1-0 victory over Northwestern State

The baseball team (4-6) ended their weekend play with a 1-0 win against the Northwestern State University Demons on Sunday.
Freshman pitcher Gray Bailey marked his first start on the mound for the Mavericks and opened the first inning by getting out all three batters he faced. First with a strikeout, second with a grounder to first and third with a foul out.
The Mavericks responded by getting three men on base in the bottom of the first before Demons sophomore pitcher Drayton Brown popped out the last Maverick batter, leaving two on.
The next three innings featured no scoring, as both pitchers never allowed more than one runner on base during the span.
The Mavericks broke the stalemate in the bottom of the fifth inning with an RBI grounder from junior infielder/catcher Justin Marino, bringing in fellow junior infielder Tyler Rice for the score.
Bailey was subbed out in the top of the sixth after pitching five innings with four strikeouts and only giving up three hits. He was relieved by senior pitcher Tanner King, who closed out the inning with three Demons left on base.
Both teams failed to score for the next three innings.
The Mavericks closed out the top of the ninth inning by getting all three batters out on base by a strikeout and double play.
King would pitch a season-high four complete innings in this game while allowing a season-low in walks with zero given up.
UTA returns to Clay Gould Ballpark at 3 p.m. Tuesday to face Army West Point.
