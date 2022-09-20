UTA releases men's basketball non-conference schedule

UTA released the men’s basketball team 2022-2023 non-conference schedule Sept. 7.
UTA’s 13 non-league schedules feature some home matchups with University of Nevada and University of North Texas, three road games at Power-5 schools, the continuation of the Texas State rivalry and a Thanksgiving week triple header in Southwest Florida.
Here’s the men’s basketball non-conference schedule.
The Mavericks will open their first game on Nov. 7, traveling to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to take on Oklahoma State University.
UTA’s first home game will start at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12, as part of Homecoming week. The Mavericks are playing against Southwestern University.
The Mavericks have a few more home games lined up before heading over to Estero, Florida, on Thanksgiving week, Nov. 21-23, for the Gulf Coast Showcase. UTA will compete in three games with eight schools in the showcase.
The team will play against Louisiana State University Dec. 2 at Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The Tigers are a Power-5 foe for the Mavericks.
The University of North Texas, who defeated UTA in a last season blowout 64-36, will play against the Mavericks Dec. 6 in the College Park Center.
UTA will face Texas State University Dec. 10 in a doubleheader in Dickies Arena. Texas Christian University and Southern Methodist University will also play on the same day.
UTA will wrap up its non-conference schedule with a game against the University of California, Berkeley Dec. 21 in Berkeley, California.
@leviomeke
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.