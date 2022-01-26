COVID-19 has changed how life operates, and for UTA athletes, it introduced an extra chance to play the game.
Per the NCAA, all winter-sport athletes were granted one additional year of eligibility to play after the 2020-2021 season due to COVID-19. Now, the players that decided to return reflect on how the extra year has been going on the court and in the classroom.
Graduate guards Javon Levi and David Azore said they were excited to get the extra year of basketball, which has given Levi another chance to play in the NCAA Tournament.
“I’m just blessed,” Levi said. “A lot of people didn’t get this opportunity right here, to get another free year of college to really pursue their dream, that’s really what it’s all about.”
Levi was a four-year starter at UT Rio Grande Valley where he earned a degree in multidisciplinary studies before transferring to UTA to get a degree in sociology.
He ranks in the top four nationally among active Division I players in career assists and career steals and was named Western Athletic Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 and 2020.
He has been the only player on UTA’s roster to start all of the team’s games.
“We have a defensive-minded coach in [Greg Young], I’m a defensive-minded guy, so it was pretty much a match made in heaven,” Levi said.
He comes off the program’s third career triple-double, where he scored 14 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and had 10 assists.
Azore has been a key player behind UTA’s success, averaging 18.5 points per game on the season, including 26.5 points per game in Sun Belt play.
His COVID-19 year won’t kick in until next season, as he suffered a knee injury during his freshman year, giving him an extra year of eligibility.
“Anytime you get the opportunity to play an extra year of basketball, it’s obviously good, and then with the school parts that go along with it, it’s another year of free school. I was grateful for it,” Azore said.
He graduated in May 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in marketing and earned the Sun Belt Conference Academic Honor Roll in the 2020-2021 school year.
His current 26.5 points per game in conference play leads the team in scoring, and his three 30-point games against the University of South Alabama, University of Arkansas at Little Rock and Georgia Southern University are the only 30-point games in the Sun Belt this season.
“I just want to stay aggressive and get to my spots and my teammates,” he said. “They trust me.”
Levi and Azore are two of the five graduate students for UTA.
Head coach Greg Young said it has been crucial for his teams to be older.
Young was excited to have a chance to coach a veteran group and for his players to gain one more year.
“I’m glad that guys got an extra year, and I’m glad that we have some guys that took advantage of it, because they’re the backbone of what we’re trying to do,” Young said. “They’re the reason we’ve had success in the early part of [the] conference, and hopefully they’ll be the catalyst to why we finished the regular season conference the right way.”
He said an advantage the team has this year is depth. UTA has used 10 different starting lineups, third most of any team in the country.
COVID-19 has affected UTA’s roster, with multiple players sitting out due to protocols. It affected the team’s schedule, canceling their Dec. 7 game against Nevada University.
The team’s depth has been tested this season as they’ve had multiple games with nine available players. They went 2-2 during that stretch, defeating the preseason top two teams in the conference, Georgia State University and University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
“I’m just blessed to have another opportunity to take that journey,” Levi said.
@isaacappelt
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.