UTA parts ways with men's basketball coach Greg Young, interim head coach announced

UTA Athletics announced Friday it was parting ways with men’s basketball head coach Greg Young, who was in his second season as head coach.
"Following a holistic evaluation of our program, the determination was made that now is the most advantageous time for us to make this move," Athletics director Jon Fagg stated in a UTA press release. "Change is rarely easy, and this decision was no different, but we need to inject a new, impactful, results-driven energy into the program. We are in a new, extremely competitive conference, and a fresh perspective will give us the best opportunity to elevate our program to the consistent championship level our supporters and student-athletes deserve.”
When The Shorthorn reached out, Fagg and UTA sources declined to comment, saying there will be an announcement early next week.
In Young’s absence, Royce ‘Snoop’ Johnson will be the interim head coach for the final six games of the season and the conference tournament. The team is 9-16 this season, including 4-8 in Western Athletic Conference games.
Young joined the basketball program as an assistant coach in 2009 and ascended to the associate head coach position in 2013 before assuming the head coach position in 2021. He accumulated an overall record of 20-34 as head coach, including the team’s win over the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Thursday.
In his time at UTA, Young was part of a program that moved from Texas Hall to College Park Center and was an associate head coach on the 2017 team that won a program-record 27 games.
Young was also associate head coach during the team’s last winning season, the 2017-2018 campaign when the team finished with a 21-13 record.
Young is the third head coach to leave the program in the last five years, joining Scott Cross and Chris Ogden. Ogden resigned, while Young and Cross were let go. Johnson now steps in as interim head coach, as the university searches for a new coach.
Sports reporters Orlando Torres and Jakob Gorton contributed to this article.
