UTA names K.T. Turner as men’s basketball head coach

K.T. Turner, current assistant coach for the University of Kentucky, has been named men’s basketball head coach, according to a press release Friday. This is the first head coach gig for Turner, who previously spent seven years at Southern Methodist University and a year at UT-Austin.
Turner’s appointment came only a month after the firing of Greg Young mid-season and over a week after the Mavericks, led by interim head coach Royce Johnson, were eliminated in the first round of the Western Athletic Conference basketball tournament.
“I expect to win, and I expect to do so quickly — as should all of our supporters,” Turner said in the press release. “We're going to take a progressive and aggressive approach to everything we do, creating a results-driven culture which will elevate us to a championship level."
Turner’s introductory press conference will be scheduled following the conclusion of Kentucky’s season, according to the press release. The Wildcats begin their NCAA Tournament run Friday.
Turner will be the fourth men’s basketball head coach in the last six seasons. He previously worked under head coach John Calipari at the University of Kentucky.
During Turner’s time at SMU and UT-Austin, the Mustangs won 160 of its 231 games with Turner on the staff, and the Longhorns earned a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
“KT distinguished himself from a tremendous candidate pool, and we are ecstatic to have him and his family join UTA,” Athletics director Jon Fagg said in the press release. “KT will bring a fresh perspective and an exceptional overall pedigree embedded with deep Texas roots. He is a stalwart coach who is highly regarded and respected among his peers and former players.”
After the university — led by different leadership at the time — fired Scott Cross in 2018, Chris Ogden coached for three seasons before leaving for UT, and Greg Young coached for a season and a half before being fired. Royce Johnson filled in for the remaining seven games last season.
Ogden compiled a 44-47 record in his three seasons. Young went 20-34 in his stint before Johnson finished the 2022-2023 campaign with a 2-5 record. After winning 24, 27 and 21 games respectively in Cross’ final three seasons, the team hasn’t won more than 17 since and has finished above .500 just once.
“KT Turner has an impressive career in college basketball, and UTA is excited to welcome him back to coaching in Texas,” President Jennifer Cowley said in the press release. “KT is an exceptional leader who will provide a dynamic perspective to bolster our program and lead us into a new era of men’s basketball.”
