UTA men's, women's cross country teams earn second place at University of Incarnate Word Twilight

The UTA men’s and women’s cross country teams placed second in their first meet of the season at the University of the Incarnate Word Twilight on Friday evening.
The women’s team finished with 56 points, while the men earned 58 points. Both teams defeated their Sun Belt foe, Texas State University, with the Bobcats finishing at 144 points for the women’s team and 90 points for the men’s.
In her debut meet with the Mavericks, freshman Anne Arntsen ran the best time for the UTA women’s team in the 4k, placing second overall and running a time of 14:06.
Other notable women’s finishes from the 4k include a 5th place finish from junior Mathilde Ruud, 7th place from senior Valeria Diaz-Gonzales and 8th place from freshman Clair Compher.
The most notable performance on the men’s side came from sophomore Patrick Estes, who placed third overall and ran the 6k in 18:40.
Placing in the top 10 alongside Estes was freshman Jackson Cichon, who finished 7th with a recorded time of 18:59.
Both teams return to the Metroplex on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. for the UTA Season Opener at Lynn Creek Park at Joe Pool Lake in Grand Prairie.
@D_Tineo4
