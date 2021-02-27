After suffering a tough 7-0 loss to No. 2 Baylor University in Waco, Texas on Wednesday, the Mavericks were on track to turn things around.
The men’s tennis team (1-3) was back in action against the University of Texas-San Antonio in a 4-1 loss at the Arlington Tennis Center on Saturday.
The matches were scheduled to start at 1 p.m. but were delayed to 4 p.m. due to the UTA Tennis Center courts getting soaked in water.
The delay caused the cancellation of the doubles matches.
UTA started off singles matches on the right foot with sophomore Miguel Cabrera winning the No. 3 match 6-3, 6-3 in straight sets. This was the only win for the Mavericks all day.
“I played well in my match, the other matches were every single court tied, third set, everyone grinding,” Cabrera said. “Some days it doesn't go our way, you know, we need to keep training and prepare for Monday.”
The Mavericks went on to lose every other singles set, with freshman Angel Diaz losing the No. 1 singles match 6-4, 6-2 in straight sets.
Senior Alejandro Hayen lost the No. 4 singles match in three sets. After losing the first set 6-4, Hayen found a way to bounce back winning the second 6-4, but that wasn’t enough as he lost the third set 6-2.
Freshman Daichi Akiyoshi won the first set of the No. 6 singles match 6-4. He went on to fall in the following sets 6-4, 6-0.
The day ended with freshman Alan Sau Franco losing the No. 2 match in three sets. He was in a prime position after winning the first 6-3, but couldn’t capitalize, losing the next two sets 6-3, 6-2.
Despite the loss, head coach Diego Benitez was impressed with how his players performed.
“Overall I’m glad with the effort and the level of competition,” Benitez said. “I think it was a great match to get in, especially with the rain delay, it is very beneficial to have a match like this, of this caliber.”
Benitez said that the team could’ve been more aggressive when they needed to, after having the chance to close several sets.
The men’s tennis team will be back in action at 1 p.m. Monday to face Southern Methodist University at SMU Tennis Complex.
