UTA men's golf team takes fourth place at Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate

The men’s golf team opened its 2020-21 season with a fourth-place finish at the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
UTA posted scores of 291-293-295 to finish the competition at 15-over-par. Senior Paul Gonzalez led the way for the Mavericks, tying for ninth at even-par 216.
Sophomore Daniel Cronje finished one stroke behind Gonzalez for 13th place at 1-over, while senior Jacob Massengale and junior Zakary Jones tied for 39th at 13-over.
Senior Zach Cole and junior Caleb Hicks closed things out for UTA, tying for 51st and 57th, respectively.
The Mavericks will continue their season next week at the Little Rock Invitational in Little Rock, Arkansas.
@c_amaya7
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.