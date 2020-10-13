UTA men's golf team takes fourth place at Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate

Golf freshman Daniel Cronje plays his shot out of a bunker Sept. 26 at the Lone Star Invitational in San Antonio, Texas. Cronje, a native of South Africa, is one of the golf team's newest recruits.

The men’s golf team opened its 2020-21 season with a fourth-place finish at the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

UTA posted scores of 291-293-295 to finish the competition at 15-over-par. Senior Paul Gonzalez led the way for the Mavericks, tying for ninth at even-par 216.

Sophomore Daniel Cronje finished one stroke behind Gonzalez for 13th place at 1-over, while senior Jacob Massengale and junior Zakary Jones tied for 39th at 13-over.

Senior Zach Cole and junior Caleb Hicks closed things out for UTA, tying for 51st and 57th, respectively.

The Mavericks will continue their season next week at the Little Rock Invitational in Little Rock, Arkansas.

