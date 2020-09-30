UTA men's basketball walk-on guard maintains motivation

From New Mexico Military Institute to UTA, senior guard Davis Steelman has had a long journey to get where he is now.
Steelman started playing basketball as a young boy in the first grade. He never thought of playing basketball at a collegiate level because he was always focused on football. He mainly played football until he moved to Berkner High School in Richardson, Texas.
Football wasn’t going so well at Berkner, so he naturally gravitated toward basketball.
“I was always decently good at basketball in high school, I just was more focused on football,” Steelman said.
He played football because most of his friends played, and it kept him in shape.
During his time at Berkner, Steelman averaged 15 points per game and was an all-district team member as a senior. He also led his team to the regional tournament, finishing one game shy of the state tournament.
In his high school days, Steelman also tried to follow a prep school route to raise his SAT scores and become eligible to attend and play at an Ivy League college. He said he always kept his grades up, but the prep school route just wasn’t the right fit for him.
“It was awful, I ended up trying to go to three different prep schools and they were all terrible,” Steelman said. “I ended up having to go to a [junior college].”
After he tried the prep school route, he attended New Mexico Military Institute. There, he averaged 9.7 points per game as a freshman and 9.8 points per game as a sophomore.
Steelman said he credits New Mexico Military Institute for helping his work ethic grow. That improvement stems from his competitiveness.
The Bedford, Texas, native transferred to UTA in 2019 as a junior. Head coach Chris Ogden recognized how much Steelman cared for the game after he walked on to the men’s basketball team.
“We quickly learned how serious he is, how mature he is, and how much he loves the game,” Ogden said. “We love his toughness, we love everything about him, and we consider him a big part of this year’s team.”
As a junior, Steelman appeared in 21 games for the Mavericks. His best game came against Arkansas State University on Jan. 2, where he scored a season-high 14 points and played 25 minutes.
Ogden heard about Steelman through the CEO of the Arlington Chamber of Commerce. He learned that Steelman had an interest in joining his team as a walk-on.
“Based on my relationship with the [CEO] at the Chamber, it was a no brainer,” Ogden said. “We were excited to have someone like Davis want to be a part of our team.”
Steelman’s passion for the game has also been recognized by his teammates. Junior guard David Azore said Steelman helps push the Mavericks to work harder.
“A lot of people on our team naturally gravitate toward Davis because he works hard every day,” Azore said. “Especially him being a walk-on, for him to still come out and push everybody the way he does, that’s always somebody you just want to be around.”
Steelman said one of his biggest strengths on the court is his ability to shoot. But overall, his biggest strength is his ability to block things out.
“Overall my ability to keep going and not let people tell me what I should be doing or define me,” Steelman said. “Just not really caring about what others say and doing my own thing.”
As a senior, this could be the last season Steelman teams up with the players he’s grown and worked with. He’s taking his plans after graduation one day at a time.
“I just know I need to graduate, get my degree,” Steelman said. “Once I do that, I believe that if I do the right thing and do as best as I can in whatever situation I’m in, things will always end up panning out for me.”
Ogden believes Steelman will succeed at whatever is next for him.
“It doesn’t matter what he decides to do after school, he will be successful,” Ogden said. “He’s got a great balance and head on his shoulders and a great family.”
