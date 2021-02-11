UTA men's basketball fumbles in 63-56 loss to conference rival Texas State University

The last time Texas State University stepped foot in College Park Center, UTA lost in three overtimes on senior night.
Almost a year later, in a much more empty arena, a race for the No. 1 seed was on the line as well as the chance at a four-game winning streak for the Mavericks.
The men’s basketball team (11-10, 7-6) was unable to avenge the loss from last year and fell to Texas State on Thursday, 63-56 at College Park Center.
Among the bright spots for the Mavericks was junior guard Shahada Wells, alongside sophomore guard Nicolas Elame.
Wells finished with 20 points on 8-19 shooting from the field. Meanwhile, Elame put in a career-high 17 points on 6-10 from the field.
Elame attested his success to head coach Chris Ogden telling him to be aggressive. His mind-set was to put pressure on the defense and make plays for others.
“We practice every day. I know I got to play make for others,” Elame said. “We got great shooters, [Shahada], Sam, they can get going quick, so whenever I drive, I’m looking around and you wide open, you going to get the ball and shoot it.”
UTA’s defense was good to begin the game, holding Texas State to just 2-7 shooting. The Mavericks’ main theme throughout the evening was turnovers. They turned the ball over five times in the first five minutes of the game.
Texas State kept control of the game for the majority of the half. They would have momentum heading into the break as the Bobcats went on a 16-3 run to end the half. During that stretch, the Mavericks turned the ball over three times.
The Mavericks struggled to consistently score in the first half. They were just 40.7% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc.
UTA would come back from being down 40-28 with 17:02 remaining, until the Mavericks put together a 5-0 run to make it 40-33.
Over the course of the next several minutes, momentum shifts would change, including an alley-oop dunk from Wells to sophomore forward Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu, to bring the score to 46-45 with 7:59 remaining in the game.
Ogden spoke highly of Akobundu-Ehiogu’s performance tonight.
“Kao does what he does, he blocks shots, he gives you some offensive rebounds, which he did,” Ogden said. “He was fine tonight, he kinda did his job, we just had too many turnovers.”
Although that was his only two points of the game, Akobundu-Ehiogu collected six rebounds and five blocks in the contest.
Over the final five minutes of the game, UTA was unable to score efficiently enough, with the Bobcats outscoring UTA 13-6.
A theme throughout the night was turnovers. UTA finished with 16 on the night, including 10 in the first half.
Even with the turnovers, Ogden is still optimistic about the players and their play, more so the backcourt.
“I got a lot of confidence in Sam and our other guards, and it doesn’t surprise me what Nick did tonight,” Ogden said. “He’s a good player, puts in a lot of time, but we just can’t have the turnovers.”
UTA will be back to action at 4 p.m. Saturday at Strahan Center in San Marcos to finish the series against the Bobcats.
