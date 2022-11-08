 Skip to main content
UTA men's basketball falls to Oklahoma State in season opener

The Mavericks stand for the national anthem during a game against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Feb. 17, 2022, at College Park Center. 

 File photo / Alessandra Sara

The men’s basketball team (0-1) fell to Oklahoma State University 77-66 in the opening game of the season.

Their loss marked their eighth straight defeat against OSU.

The Mavs started out strong, trailing by only five points at the end of the first half. UTA would struggle in the second half though, as they would only score two points in the first 8:36.

Junior guard Taj Anderson led the way for the Mavs with 14 points. In total, 75% of the Mavericks’s points came from players who were not on the roster last year.

The Mavericks received significant contribution from the bench, outscoring Oklahoma State 43-18 in bench points.

“It was a valiant effort by our guys tonight,” head coach Greg Young said in a UTA game recap.”I think we've already seen the improvement made from last year.“

The team will look to bounce back against Southwestern University in a Homecoming tripleheader at 7:30 p.m Saturday at College Park Center.

