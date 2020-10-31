The men’s and women’s cross-country teams finished in fourth and fifth place at the 2020 Sun Belt Cross Country Championships on Saturday at the Brookley Golf Course in Mobile, Alabama.
The men’s team scored 78 points, placing fourth behind Arkansas State University, Appalachian State University and the University of South Alabama.
Senior Cole Klashinsky led the Mavericks with a fifth-place finish with a 24:47 time. He was followed by sophomore Jack Myers, who placed 12th with a 25:24 time.
Freshman Patrick Estes placed 13th, clocking in at 25:35, while junior Connor Butterfield placed 22nd, finishing in 26:15.
Freshman Tanner Henderson, sophomore Marquentin Barnes and freshman Jacob Ye rounded things out for the Mavericks, placing 26th, 51st and 53rd, respectively.
The women’s team placed fifth out of 11 teams, tallying 158 points.
Junior Valeria Diaz led the team with a 20th-place finish, clocking in at 18:33. Senior Madeleine Rowe followed closely, placing 21st in 18:34.
Sophomore Mathilde Ruud placed 38th with a 19:23 time while junior Iesha Luna placed 39th, clocking in at 19:34.
Sophomores Bailey Villalon, Sofia Santamaria and Haven Sizemore rounded things out for the women’s team, placing 40th, 44th and 56th, respectively.
Saturday’s conference championship was UTA’s final meet of the fall season, as the NCAA postponed all Division I fall championships. Last month, the NCAA Division-I Council announced the cross-country championships will be moved to March 15, 2021.
The Division I Competition Oversight Committee will continue to evaluate any issues that arise with cross-country and indoor/outdoor track and field during the same spring term.
@c_amaya7
