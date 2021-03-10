UTA men’s, women’s tennis teams sweep Southeastern Oklahoma University

The men’s and women’s tennis teams were back in action Wednesday at UTA Tennis Center against Southeastern Oklahoma University. The women’s tennis team (7-0, 1-0) continued their perfect start to the season, while the men’s tennis team (2-5) earned its first victory in more than a month.
UTA 7, Southeastern Oklahoma 0 (Women’s)
After securing the doubles point, the women’s tennis team swept the singles matches 6-0. UTA held their opponent to two points or less in three of the singles matches, highlighted by junior Momoka Horiguchi’s 6-0, 6-1 straight-set victory.
Horiguchi’s serve jammed her opponent multiple times at the baseline, preventing her from developing any kind of rally.
When her opponent did return a serve, Horiguchi aimed and hit the corners of the court, sending her opponent scrambling back and forth and forcing her to hit unbalanced return shots.
“I tried to make her run as much as possible, and then whenever I had a chance I tried to come into the net and finish with a volley,” Horiguchi said.
Playing in the number two singles position, sophomore Liz Chileno earned her second victory in singles, winning her match 6-0 in straight sets.
The duo of juniors Carla Pons and Almudena Boza earned their fourth straight victory in the third doubles position, winning their match 6-1.
UTA 7, Southeastern Oklahoma 0 (Men’s)
The men’s team followed up the women’s performance, sweeping the Savage Storm 7-0.
The doubles team of freshman Angel Diaz and sophomore Miguel Cabrera earned their fourth doubles victory of the season after winning their match 6-3.
Diaz grunted his way through multiple lengthy rallies to defeat his opponent 6-3, 6-4 in his singles match.
Freshman Ricardo Alban earned his first singles match victory of the season, taking down his opponent 6-1, 7-5 in straight sets.
After going without a victory since Feb. 6, head coach Diego Benitez hopes the victory over the Savage Storm will boost the team's confidence.
“We’ve been playing very good competition. We thought that there's been a couple of matches that slipped out of our hand,” Benitez said. “We just wanted another opportunity to perform, and hopefully we can carry on the momentum from now on.”
The women’s team will have a quick turnaround as they play Southern Methodist University at 5 p.m Thursday at the SMU Tennis Complex in Dallas.
The men’s team will be back in action at 2 p.m. Saturday against Lamar University at UTA Tennis Center.
