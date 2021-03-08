UTA men’s, women’s tennis matches against UT-Tyler postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

On Sunday, UTA Athletics announced that the men’s and women’s tennis matches against UT-Tyler scheduled for today were postponed due to a failure in COVID-19 testing protocols on UT-Tyler’s part.
The programs will try to reach an agreement to reschedule the matches for a future date.
The women’s team (6-0, 1-0) is coming off a 4-0 victory against Wichita State University on Saturday at UTA Tennis Center.
The men’s team (1-5) is currently riding a losing streak of four matches in a row after a 4-0 loss to No. 35 Texas Tech University at UTA Tennis Center.
The men’s and women’s tennis teams will be back on the court against Southeastern Oklahoma State University at 10 a.m. Wednesday at UTA Tennis Center.
@JayRod003
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.