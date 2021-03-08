UTA men’s, women’s tennis matches against UT-Tyler postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

On Sunday, UTA Athletics announced that the men’s and women’s tennis matches against UT-Tyler scheduled for today were postponed due to a failure in COVID-19 testing protocols on UT-Tyler’s part.

The programs will try to reach an agreement to reschedule the matches for a future date.

The women’s team (6-0, 1-0) is coming off a 4-0 victory against Wichita State University on Saturday at UTA Tennis Center.

The men’s team (1-5) is currently riding a losing streak of four matches in a row after a 4-0 loss to No. 35 Texas Tech University at UTA Tennis Center.

The men’s and women’s tennis teams will be back on the court against Southeastern Oklahoma State University at 10 a.m. Wednesday at UTA Tennis Center.

