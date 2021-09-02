UTA men’s and women’s cross-country teams placed inside the top 15 of the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Preseason Regional Ranking Polls announced Monday.
The women begin their season pegged at No. 9, while the men are ranked No. 12 in the South Central Region rankings.
The men’s preseason ranking is the lowest since 2012, when the Mavericks started the season unranked.
For the women, it’s three spots below their preseason ranking in 2020, where they were placed sixth.
Both UTA teams ranked top five in the Sun Belt Conference Preseason Coaches Poll, with the men’s team placing fourth and women’s placing fifth.
Both teams begin their season Friday, 8:45 p.m. at the University of the Incarnate Word Twilight meet in San Antonio.
