UTA men’s, women’s basketball teams to host virtual pep rally Wednesday

The men’s and women’s basketball teams will host a virtual pep rally Wednesday ahead of next week’s season openers.

The event will take place on Microsoft Teams at 7 p.m. and is open to UTA students and the general public. Players from both teams will be in attendance along with head coaches Shereka Wright and Chris Ogden.

Neil Beasley, director of video and creative services, will host the event, and athletic director Jim Baker will be there to give basketball-specific updates.

Both teams will start their seasons next Wednesday at College Park Center. The Lady Mavericks will host Texas A&M University-Commerce at 11 a.m., while the Mavericks will host a nationally-televised game against Oklahoma State University at 3 p.m.

