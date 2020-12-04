UTA men’s, women’s basketball teams cancel several upcoming matchups due to COVID-19 concerns

Cardboard cutouts of fans take the place of real spectators Oct. 16 during a volleyball match at College Park Center.

 File photo by Elias Valverde II

The men’s and women’s basketball teams have made changes to their 2020-21 nonconference schedules.

The Mavericks have canceled a Dec. 19 matchup with Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma, while the Lady Mavericks have canceled a home game against the University of Houston that was scheduled for next Tuesday.

The men’s team and Oral Roberts agreed to move the start of their home-and-home series to the 2021-22 season. The Lady Mavericks canceled their matchup with Houston because they haven’t been cleared by medical professionals after a positive COVID-19 test result last week.

The Mavericks lost 79-64 to University of Tulsa on Friday, and their next scheduled contest is against Hardin-Simmons University at 6 p.m. Dec. 11 at College Park Center.

All activities for the women’s team will remain paused until medical professionals deem it’s safe to return. The Lady Mavericks’ next scheduled game is against the University of North Texas on Dec. 18 in South Padre Island, Texas.

@c_amaya7

sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments