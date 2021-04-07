UTA men’s wheelchair basketball team reacts to Movin’ Mavs Day proclamation

The men’s wheelchair basketball team added another honor to their list of accomplishments this season when Arlington City Council proclaimed March 30, 2021, as UTA Movin’ Mavs National Champions Day in Arlington.
The honor came after the team claimed its ninth National Wheelchair Basketball Association championship title in March.
At the City Council meeting March 30, head coach Doug Garner and players from the team met with Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams and interim President Teik Lim to accept the honor.
Garner said it feels good to see the community recognizing the great things and services going on at UTA.
“In the end, when you’re successful, it validates to you that you did do something right,” Garner said. “We did do some things right to make the program be successful.”
The program is on a roll after finishing an undefeated season and never suffering defeat once in the past two seasons.
Sophomore Corey Wilson said events like this city proclamation help draw attention to the team and the things that can be accomplished regardless of physical ability.
“Once they actually see the game and see it in action, it completely changes their mind,” Wilson said. “Just having an open mind to recognizing it and respecting it as any other sport and respecting the athletes as you would any other athlete, I think that’s the first step.”
A season of sacrifice and hardship is nothing new for sophomore Isaac Lipscomb. He is an adaptive sports athlete after all, but the most challenging part of the season happened outside of the court.
All the COVID-19 testing the team had to do in order to play throughout the season was inconvenient, but the team quickly got used to it, he said. The winter storm in February was probably the most difficult part.
Losing power for an extended amount of time wasn’t easy and neither was having tournaments canceled at the last minute, but Garner reassured his team that it’s for their own safety, Lipscomb said.
A Florida native, Lipscomb is no stranger to municipal proclamations. After his success in adaptive track and field, his home city of Homestead invited Lipscomb to city hall for Isaac Lipscomb Day in 2018.
“I went to junior nationals, and I won, and I broke the record for my class and my age group,” he said.
The road to a 10th national championship is already underway. The team has begun off-season skills testing and training. Garner expects teams that were not allowed to play by their universities this past season will come out hungrier and more motivated to knock out the defending champions.
“It’s just a continuation of being better than [our] team the year before. Next year, we hope it’s going to be a full league,” Garner said. “There’s going to be that target on our back for people to show us [they] could have won last year.”
