UTA men’s tennis team clinches win over Boston College

The men’s tennis team (9-6) defeated Boston College on Thursday 6-1 at the UTA Tennis Center.
With the victory, UTA improved to 9-2 at home compared to 0-4 on the road.
Freshman Anton Shepp and junior Miguel Cabrera secured the first doubles match at court one, 6-4.
The Mavericks won their doubles match behind a strong third game from sophomores Daichi Akiyoshi and Ricardo Alban. Akiyoshi and Alban won the game and the point for UTA 6-4.
Alban later swept his singles match, winning 6-2, 6-2 on court six.
Coming into today’s match, Shepp was 4-9 in singles matches, but won his match as the line one player today for UTA as he defeated Boston College’s ace 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.
The Mavericks will travel this weekend, beginning with a 1 p.m. Saturday match against Rice University and a noon Sunday match against Lamar University to complete their nonconference schedule.
