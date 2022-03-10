UTA men’s tennis team clinches win over Boston College

Sophomore Ricardo Alban hits the ball during a match against Dallas Baptist University on Jan. 28 at the UTA Tennis Center. Alban won his single matches with scores of 6-2, 4-6, 6-3. 

The men’s tennis team (9-6) defeated Boston College on Thursday 6-1 at the UTA Tennis Center.

With the victory, UTA improved to 9-2 at home compared to 0-4 on the road.

Freshman Anton Shepp and junior Miguel Cabrera secured the first doubles match at court one, 6-4.

Freshman Anton Shepp celebrates after winning a point during a game against Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi on March 4 at the UTA Tennis Center.

The Mavericks won their doubles match behind a strong third game from sophomores Daichi Akiyoshi and Ricardo Alban. Akiyoshi and Alban won the game and the point for UTA 6-4.

Alban later swept his singles match, winning 6-2, 6-2 on court six.  

Coming into today’s match, Shepp was 4-9 in singles matches, but won his match as the line one player today for UTA as he defeated Boston College’s ace 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.  

The Mavericks will travel this weekend, beginning with a 1 p.m. Saturday match against Rice University and a noon Sunday match against Lamar University to complete their nonconference schedule.

