UTA tennis takes the weekend matches (copy)

Sophomore Daichi Akiyoshi celebrates winning a set during a game against Southeastern Oklahoma State University on Feb. 20 at the UTA Tennis Center. 

The men’s tennis team (13-11, 1-5) upset the University of Louisiana at Lafayette 4-2 on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt Conference tournament.

UTA, the No. 6 seed in the tournament, advanced to the semifinals, where they will play the University of South Alabama.

The match started with a highly contested doubles match. After Louisiana won the first match, the Mavericks won the next two, including a come-from-behind victory from sophomore duo Solano Caffarena and Alan Sau Franco.

UTA men’s tennis team clinches win over Boston College (copy)

Freshman Anton Shepp celebrates after winning a point during a game against Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi on March 4 at the UTA Tennis Center.

Sau Franco, who was named to the Sun Belt Conference First Team Singles All-Conference on Wednesday, followed up his doubles victory with a 7-5, 6-4 win in singles play.

His singles victory improved his record to 13-8 in the 2022 season.

Freshman Anton Shepp secured the win for UTA with his win in singles, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.

The semifinals match against the University of South Alabama is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday.

@isaacappelt

sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments