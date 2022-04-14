The men’s tennis team (13-11, 1-5) upset the University of Louisiana at Lafayette 4-2 on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt Conference tournament.
UTA, the No. 6 seed in the tournament, advanced to the semifinals, where they will play the University of South Alabama.
The match started with a highly contested doubles match. After Louisiana won the first match, the Mavericks won the next two, including a come-from-behind victory from sophomore duo Solano Caffarena and Alan Sau Franco.
Sau Franco, who was named to the Sun Belt Conference First Team Singles All-Conference on Wednesday, followed up his doubles victory with a 7-5, 6-4 win in singles play.
His singles victory improved his record to 13-8 in the 2022 season.
Freshman Anton Shepp secured the win for UTA with his win in singles, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.
The semifinals match against the University of South Alabama is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday.
@isaacappelt
