UTA men’s golf team ends season at Sun Belt Conference Tournament semifinals

The men’s golf team’s season came to a close in the Sun Belt Conference semifinals on Wednesday afternoon at El Dorado, Arkansas.
The Mavericks clinched a spot in the semifinals after a third-place performance on the second day of the tournament Tuesday. Junior Daniel Cronje finishing tyingfor eighth with two birds and 13 pars.
For day one Sunday, the Mavericks finished in third place, led by graduate Paul Gonzalez, shooting two over, tying for fourth place of overall players. Cronje placed in the top 10 of players, shooting four-over through the 36 holes.
Gonzalez slipped in the rankings, finishing tied for 16th at a 10-over on Tuesday. He had a triple bogey on the first hole but did not have worse than a bogey for the rest of the round.
The Mavericks played against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Wednesday for an opportunity to advance to the championship.
Sophomore Daniel Steinarsson defeated his opponent 4 and 2, who is ranked 39th nationally.
Gonzalez picked up the second win for the team, but that was all the Mavericks could add, as they lost the overall game 3 and 2.
The three Mavericks losses were decided by one point each, with two 4 and 3 defeats and a 3 and 2.
